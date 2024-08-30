CCIA Applauds USTR Announcement of USMCA Dispute Consultation for Canada’s Digital Services Tax

Washington – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced today it was requesting consultations with Canada over its digital services tax (DST) under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA), constituting the first step of an official dispute.

This action comes in response to Canada’s Parliament passing the DST in June—a measure that disproportionately applies to U.S. companies—through Bill C-59. A subsequent Order in Council formally enacted the tax, while a follow-up explanatory note confirmed its burdensome and discriminatory nature. Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that the first payments under this law, due June 30 next year, could amount to over $3 billion, the vast bulk of which will be owed by U.S. firms.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 10 other trade associations in June in sending a letter urging the Biden Administration to vigorously respond to Canada’s enactment of a DST and has repeatedly called for U.S. action on the DST.

A CCIA Research Center study found that the DST will likely impose direct losses of up to $2.3 billion annually for U.S. companies—and, thereby, significantly undermining the U.S. tax base—and could result in thousands of full-time U.S. job losses. CCIA has previously raised concerns with Canada’s DST, including through comments to Finance Canada and a letter in December 2023.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: