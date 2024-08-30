Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Mandate for Monitoring and Filtering Internet Content

Washington – A federal district court judge in Texas has in large part blockeda new Texas social media law from being enforced while CCIA’s First Amendment challenge makes its way through the legal system.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association and co-Plaintiff NetChoice filed a complaint and motion for preliminary injunction of Texas HB18 on July 30, demonstrating that the law’s requirement to monitor and filter internet content raises First Amendment concerns and runs afoul of federal law. The law was set to take effect September 1, 2024, and would have required companies to block access to lawful content for younger users and collect additional personal information on all internet users.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: