CCIA Files Case Challenging Constitutionality of Texas’s User-Restriction Law

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed a complaint today and a motion for a preliminary injunction in Texas federal court challenging HB18, which attempts to age-gate the internet. Texas’s latest attempt to regulate online speech — its online age verification and parental consent law — is scheduled to take effect September 1. CCIA demonstrates, along with co-Plaintiff NetChoice, that blocking access to information violates the First Amendment, as does a governmental mandate forcing websites to gather personal information about minors and adults to verify users’ ages and family relationship.

On July 1, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court found that HB20, Texas’s 2021 social media law, raises First Amendment issues in the combined opinion in Moody and Paxton, which returned CCIA’s and NetChoice’s challenges back to lower courts for additional review.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: