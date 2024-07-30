CCIA Files USPTO Comments on Impact of AI, Prior Art

Washington – In response to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office request, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on existing rules on prior art and obviousness that regulators consider when granting patents. CCIA explained that using AI as a tool will generally raise the level of what is considered “ordinary skill” in art, but that the specific impact on ordinary skill and obviousness would vary by field and change over time. CCIA said existing law is sufficient to deal with that evolution.