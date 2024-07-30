CCIA Statement on Release of WTO Agreement on Electronic Commerce

Washington – On July 26, co-convenors of the World Trade Organization Joint Statement Initiative on Electronic Commerce (JSI) and member states party to the initiative released a “stabilized” text of an interim digital trade agreement to be integrated into the WTO framework. This action capped off five years of work towards a WTO digital trade agreement, but excluded core provisions relating to data flows, data localization, and source code protection. These essential provisions had long been previously part of the negotiations prior to their removal.

Many members of the JSI, such as the United States, Indonesia, and Brazil, declined to join.

The agreement also included an unnecessary exception that would provide cover for authoritarian and/or protectionist governments to impose data localization restrictions or other rules harmful to the open internet and freedom of expression online. CCIA published a memo surveying the various harmful measures that would be legitimized by this exception.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: