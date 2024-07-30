AI Act: Experts Discuss How Best to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

Earlier this month, CCIA Europe’s Boniface de Champris moderated a thought-provoking discussion with Prof. Dr. Martin Ebers and Brian Williamson on the challenges surrounding the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), and the implementation of the European Union’s new AI Act in particular.

Over 80 participants joined them for this live webinar on 3 July, contributing to the animated Q&A session that followed after the leading experts had presented their latest studies. Below you can watch the full video recording of the webinar and find the respective studies.