CCIA’s Statement Ahead of Senate Vote on Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act

Washington – Here is the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s statement ahead of an anticipated U.S. Senate vote on the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act (KOSPA) this week.

KOSPA includes the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0). A broad group of stakeholders including civil rights groups have repeatedly expressed concerns, including in a recent letter explaining that this would lead to broad restrictions on online speech, raise serious First Amendment concerns, and create confusing compliance problems for businesses’ efforts to protect young people online.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers: