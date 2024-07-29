Supply-Side Reforms Could Help Achieve Universal Access to Broadband by 2030, Report Finds

Washington – A new report commissioned by the Computer & Communications Industry Association Research Center finds that implementing strong supply-side reforms in broadband funding will complement the network investments already made for universal access to high-speed internet, making each of the billions of dollars invested go farther, and faster.

This report finds that funding subsidies alone are not enough to achieve the Biden Administration’s goal of ubiquitous broadband access by 2030. The report suggests that supply-side reforms such as streamlined permitting processes at all levels of government, “Dig Once” policies and promoting the use of existing infrastructure, including sharing underutilized government-owned broadband, should be considered.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances competition and innovation for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief Economist & Research Center Director Trevor Wagener: