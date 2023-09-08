CCIA Files Comments with Finance Canada on Proposed Digital Services Tax 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to Canada’s consultation regarding a digital services tax proposed in its 2023 budget.

The United States Trade Representative has investigated similar digital taxes and found the taxes discriminate against U.S. tech companies and are actionable under U.S. law. USTR would be justified in pursuing a similar investigation with respect to Canada and has raised concerns regarding the Canadian DST. CCIA last filed comments on the proposed Canada DST in 2022.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“Canada should not depart from the international consensus, and undermine the momentum for implementation of the global agreement to reform international tax rules, by pursuing a flawed digital services tax. Instead, all stakeholders should refocus efforts at the OECD.