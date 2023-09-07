Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedSeptember 7, 2023

CCIA Statement On Senate Confirming Gomez for FCC  

Washington – The Senate has confirmed Anna Gomez for the Federal Communication Commission. This vote to approve Biden appointee Gomez now means the FCC has a full slate of regulators on the job for the first time since President Biden took office in January 2021.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for net neutrality and  expansive high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA is pleased that now the FCC has a full complement of Commissioners and looks forward to the Commission’s tackling of policy issues that are critical to achieving ubiquitous, affordable, and open broadband services throughout the country.”

