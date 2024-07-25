IP Interconnection: CCIA Europe Responds to BEREC Public Consultation

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) submitted its response to the public consultation on the Draft Report on the IP Interconnection Ecosystem conducted by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) earlier today.

In its submission, CCIA Europe commends BEREC’s evidence-based approach and expresses support for the report’s findings. A finding that stands out in particular is the fact that the European IP interconnection market is driven by competitive and collaborative dynamics, showcasing a balance between the bargaining power of players and not showing any evidence of market failure.

CCIA reiterates that no regulatory intervention is needed in this market, and that any attempts at intervention – such as the introduction of an arbitration mechanism – would severely harm European consumers, the open internet, and the net neutrality principle.

CCIA Europe endorses BEREC’s findings and recommends that the regulators body continues with its independent and evidence-based analysis of the IP interconnection market.