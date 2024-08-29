CCIA Statement Opposing California AI Bill as it Steps Closer to Passage

Washington – California’s controversial artificial intelligence (AI) bill has passed both state legislative chambers and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom for consideration. It is unclear whether the governor will sign it. A range of Washington policymakers including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have warned of the unintended consequences of the bill that risks U.S. competitiveness as countries and a wide range of companies compete on AI development. Eight California Democratic members of Congress also sent a letter to the Governor asking him to veto the bill – Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Anna Eshoo, Ro Khanna, Scott Peters, Tony Cárdenas, Ami Bera, Nanette Díaz Barragán and Lou Correa.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports safe AI innovation including voluntary measures proposed by the White House and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). CCIA opposes SB 1047 because it holds developers responsible for the unforeseen uses of technology, rather than focusing on the actual bad actors.

The following statement is attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender, who has testified this session on several California bills, including legislation addressing AI watermarking, provenance requirements, and standards.