Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 12, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Welcomes Progress on Global Tax Reform Efforts, Agreement to Extend Digital Services Tax Moratorium

Washington – The OECD has announced that countries with digital services taxes in place have agreed to extend the current pause on the taxes through 2024 while work continues on implementation of global tax reform. This extension is critical as the OECD and the participating countries craft guidance on implementation of the 2021 Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy. This agreement was part of an Outcome Statement released this week and endorsed by 138 countries that identified remaining deliverables of the Two-Pillar Solution.

However, it is noticeable that Canada (which does not yet have a DST in place) joined Belarus, Pakistan, Russia and Sri Lanka in not supporting the extension. Canada has previously confirmed that it intends to proceed with its own digital services tax, despite committing not to introduce such measures under the 2021 agreement.

The United States Trade Representative has investigated similar digital taxes and found the taxes discriminate against U.S. tech companies and are actionable under U.S. law. USTR would be justified in pursuing a similar investigation with respect to Canada and has previously opposed the Canadian DST legislation.  

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“We are pleased with the continued progress on implementation of the global tax reform agreement, and the recognition by 138 countries that more time is needed to finalize remaining items under the framework. The extended pause on digital services taxes will enable parties to more effectively complete this work without introducing trade irritants. 

“Disappointingly, Canada did not support this critical step to enable the OECD to further its important work, and continues to pursue the same flawed taxes others have now paused. As a responsible stakeholder, Canada should be taking steps forward to implement the global tax reforms and abandon plans to introduce a digital services tax in the future. 

“Unfortunately, this action does not come in a vacuum— Canada is becoming an increasingly hostile market for U.S. exporters. In addition to the digital services tax developments, in recent months Canada has pursued a protectionist digital agenda targeting a broad range of U.S. suppliers. If Canada continues to act in opposition to bilateral trade interests, the U.S. government should address these distortive measures through various enforcement or consultation avenues available under U.S. law and relevant trade agreements.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Provides Written Comments Ahead Of AI Copyright Hearing

July 12, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a written statement for the record to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property ahead of a hearing this...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Telecom

CCIA Statement On Senate Commerce Committee Advancing FCC Nominees

July 12, 2023
Washington – The Senate Commerce Committee has favorably voted three nominees to the Federal Communication Commission. The FCC has been without a fifth commissioner since shortly after President Bid...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Privacy

EU Countries Seal Data Transfer Deal With United States After Years of Uncertainty

July 10, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – The EU’s new transatlantic data transfer deal with the United States has been signed off by the 27 EU Member States, ending three years of legal uncertainty. By finally ratifyi...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research Suggests Omnichannel and E-Commerce Boom Benefited Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Most

July 10, 2023
Washington – Surprising findings in a new study of U.S. Census Bureau data by NERA Economic Consulting suggest a direct link between the resurgence and growth of small and medium-sized retail busine...
Read more