CCIA Provides Written Comments Ahead Of AI Copyright Hearing

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a written statement for the record to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property ahead of a hearing this afternoon on copyright issues around artificial intelligence.

CCIA noted that both existing law and a recent confirmation from the Copyright Office has found that “a work produced by an AI algorithm or process, without the involvement of a natural person contributing to the resulting work does not qualify as a work of authorship protectable under U.S. copyright law.”

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years and published a whitepaper last month on AI policy recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Joshua Landau:

“As recently noted by a group of federal regulators, AI is already subject to existing laws. In many arenas, those laws will be enough to ensure that AI can accelerate American innovation. We appreciate Congress providing oversight on emerging tech issues and ensuring current law is adequate to address it.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Information Policy Ali Sternburg: