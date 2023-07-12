CCIA Statement On Senate Commerce Committee Advancing FCC Nominees

Washington – The Senate Commerce Committee has favorably voted three nominees to the Federal Communication Commission. The FCC has been without a fifth commissioner since shortly after President Biden took office, making it unable to tackle crucial issues like advancing access to high-speed internet transmission services. This vote, which advances the nomination of Biden appointee Anna Gomez to the full Senate for consideration, brings the FCC a step closer to having a full slate of regulators on the job.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for net neutrality and expanding high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.

