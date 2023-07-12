CCIA Statement On Senate Commerce Committee Advancing FCC Nominees

Washington – The Senate Commerce Committee has favorably voted three nominees to the Federal Communication Commission. The FCC has been without a fifth commissioner since shortly after President Biden took office, making it unable to tackle crucial issues like advancing access to high-speed internet transmission services. This vote, which advances the nomination of Biden appointee Anna Gomez to the full Senate for consideration, brings the FCC a step closer to having a full slate of regulators on the job.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for net neutrality and expanding high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:
“CCIA is pleased that the Senate is moving expeditiously on Anna Gomez’s candidacy to ensure that the FCC is fully seated and can begin addressing crucial issues such as spectrum scarcity and gaps in broadband coverage.”