Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 12, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement On Senate Commerce Committee Advancing FCC Nominees

Washington – The Senate Commerce Committee has favorably voted three nominees to the Federal Communication Commission. The FCC has been without a fifth commissioner since shortly after President Biden took office, making it unable to tackle crucial issues like advancing access to high-speed internet transmission services. This vote, which advances the nomination of Biden appointee Anna Gomez to the full Senate for consideration, brings the FCC a step closer to having a full slate of regulators on the job. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for net neutrality and  expanding high-speed broadband access for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA is pleased that the Senate is moving expeditiously on Anna Gomez’s candidacy to ensure that the FCC is fully seated and can begin addressing crucial issues such as spectrum scarcity and gaps in broadband coverage.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Privacy

EU Countries Seal Data Transfer Deal With United States After Years of Uncertainty

July 10, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – The EU’s new transatlantic data transfer deal with the United States has been signed off by the 27 EU Member States, ending three years of legal uncertainty. By finally ratifyi...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Research Suggests Omnichannel and E-Commerce Boom Benefited Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Most

July 10, 2023
Washington – Surprising findings in a new study of U.S. Census Bureau data by NERA Economic Consulting suggest a direct link between the resurgence and growth of small and medium-sized retail busine...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology

CCIA Responds To OSTP Questions On AI

July 7, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the Office of Science and Technology Policy in response to questions about Artificial Intelligence. CCIA rec...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Releases Paper Analyzing Constitutional Problems Of CJPA

July 6, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association released a legal analysis on the Constitutional issues raised by the California Journalism Preservation Act. The bill, AB 886, wou...
Read more