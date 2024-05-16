CCIA Encourages Further Research Before Implementing New AI Regulations

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association today provided written comments to members of the New Jersey Assembly’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee expressing the organization’s opposition to three overly broad pieces of legislation that would regulate tools in employment decisions.

The three bills – A. 3854, A. 3855, and A. 4030 – focus on automated decision-making, a sophisticated tool streamlining tasks that otherwise would be done manually. Yet, like any technology, it comes with both benefits and drawbacks, and CCIA is concerned that rushed regulation may lead to unintended consequences. Further, inconsistent regulations across states or local jurisdictions could jeopardize business certainty, causing confusion about compliance, CCIA said. This fragmented regulatory landscape might discourage new players, ultimately hurting competition and consumers. CCIA encourages more comprehensive research and deliberation before any legislation on these issues is enacted.

Congress recently passed legislation to train federal employees in AI technology management, showcasing a bipartisan approach to addressing associated challenges. These ongoing studies underscore the issue’s complexity and reflect why lawmakers should await best practices from technical experts to effectively inform national standards and regulations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA’s Northeast Regional Policy Manager Alex Spyropoulos: