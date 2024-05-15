CCIA Response to Schumer’s AI Spending Proposal

Washington – Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Artificial Intelligence Working Group has backed a roadmap for AI policy and is supporting a proposal for the federal government to spend $32 billion on AI. The government spending proposal, announced at a news conference today, includes spending on private public partnerships and a Sputnik-like call for emergency spending on R&D for various government agencies including Energy, Commerce, the National Science Foundation and NASA.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years and published a whitepaper on AI policy recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Joshua Landau: