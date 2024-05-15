CCIA Submits Comments on India’s Draft Digital Competition Proposal

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments on the Report on Digital Competition prepared by the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Committee on Digital Competition Law, which also included a Draft Digital Competition Bill. CCIA advised Indian policymakers to closely examine how the proposed regulations would impact consumers and the country’s thriving digital economy and startup ecosystem.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:
“Digitalization is bringing productivity gains and market expansion across many sectors of the Indian economy. India, as the third largest global hub for tech startups, should make sure that it clearly identifies any market problems it is trying to solve and then the costs versus benefits of potential digital regulation, as overly burdensome regulations could significantly hinder the country’s innovation ecosystem and economy.