London – The UK government is celebrating news of £2 billion in investments coming from the tech industry in the past week. The investments come from AI firm CoreWeave deciding to headquarter in the UK and Siemens choosing to manufacture superconducting magnets for MRI scanners at a new facility in North Oxfordshire.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is a not for profit international tech trade association, which has advocated for competition in the tech industry since 1972. CCIA had previously released a research report showing the UK had the most advanced digital economy in Europe, making it a leading destination for investment, startups, global tech companies, and businesses of all sizes.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Director and head of CCIA’s London office Matthew Sinclair: