CCIA Responds to Korea Fair Trade Commission’s Shift from DMA-Like Policy and Toward New Regulatory Proposal

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is encouraged that the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) last week recognized that ex-ante regulation of select digital service providers is not in the interest of a leading digital economy like Korea. However, bills proposing ex-ante regulation of digital platforms that would significantly harm the global export competitiveness of U.S. and Korean companies remain under consideration in the Korean National Assembly.

While ex-post competition regimes are generally conducive to better outcomes, the new, ex-post regulatory framework proposed by the KFTC retains problematic elements from the ex-ante proposals, such as a disproportionate targeting of U.S. companies and a narrow focus on online services that U.S. companies provide in Korea. We would encourage the Korean Government, the KCC and MSIT to consult with public- and private-sector stakeholders to assess the current regime before considering the introduction of any new framework.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers: