UK, Meta Reach Agreement on Training AI Models in UK

London – The UK’s Information Commissioners’ Office has reached an agreement with Meta that will allow them to train their AI models in the UK.

“It is very encouraging to see more cutting edge AI development able to take place in the UK. This shows that genuine collaboration between industry and regulators can foster a framework where privacy protections and an environment conducive to investment and innovation work seamlessly together. Today is a positive sign for the Government’s ambitions for the UK’s role in the global digital economy.”