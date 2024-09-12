CCIA Submits Comments Responding to Taiwan’s Proposed AI Basic Act

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments with Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) on the government’s proposed AI Basic Act.

CCIA’s comments largely support the bill, given its flexible approach and alignment with existing international regulatory frameworks that foster innovation. Effective AI governance requires rules that accommodate rapid technological innovations and that don’t supersede or conflict with existing sectoral regulations or trade obligations. CCIA has previously published white papers on best governance practices for AI and on developing trade rules for a competitive global AI market.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale: