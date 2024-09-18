CCIA Statement Following House Committee Advancing Kids Online Safety and Privacy Bills

Washington – The House Committee on Energy & Commerce has advanced the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) for consideration by the full House of Representatives. The Computer & Communications Industry Association shares lawmakers’ goal of protecting young internet users. Unfortunately, KOSA and COPPA 2.0 would lead to a less safe internet.

Legislative proposals must provide clear guidelines that apply reasonable duties to protect children, without overbearing and ambiguous standards that may be misapplied across the nation. Unfortunately, CCIA believes that KOSA and COPPA 2.0 miss that mark. With the Senate passing a combined version of KOSA and COPPA 2.0 this summer despite broad opposition from industry, academics, and civil rights groups, CCIA believes that stakeholder input must be incorporated before further movement of these bills.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers: