CCIA Applauds USTR Focus on Digital Services Taxes, Urges Action if Passed Into Law

Washington – During the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Commission meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) again raised the issue of Canada’s discriminatory and burdensome digital services tax (DST). The proposed DST, which is a part of Bill C-59 currently nearing the final stages before passage and enactment, would disproportionately harm U.S. companies, undermine digital exports, and harm Canadian innovation. The DST would cost U.S. companies billions of dollars and could lead to thousands of job losses.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has previously raised the alarm about Canada’s approach, which contravenes international consensus surrounding the OECD/G20 Two-Pillar Solution to taxation issues, and filed comments with the Canadian government. USTR has previously launched investigations of similar DSTs abroad under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act to ensure U.S. exports are protected.

CCIA has advocated for digital trade rules that strengthen the global economy for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: