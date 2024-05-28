CCIA Files Amicus Brief asking to Uphold Ruling based on bad faith Patent filings in Idaho

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief at the Federal Circuit asking it to uphold a ruling that an Idaho bad faith patent law is not preempted. Idaho passed legislation to help curb the abuse of demand letters by patent trolls.

In this case, CCIA points out that “Demand letter assertion campaigns like those engaged in by Landmark illustrate the continuing necessity for state bad faith patent assertion laws to guard against this kind of abusive behavior. This court should uphold the judgment below…”

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including sound patent policy, for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to Josh Landau: