CCIA Applauds Passage of California Digital Citizenship Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association congratulates California lawmakers for the passage of a bill that will incorporate digital citizenship and media literacy education into K-12 curricula throughout the state. CCIA previously wrote to the California State Senate Committee on Education to urge the passage of the bill, noting that child safety and privacy online could be bolstered by education that empowers young internet users with the skills needed to engage safely and appropriately online.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports tech policy that promotes online privacy and safety through digital literacy education and its members have been implementing design features and tools to help promote online protections for younger users.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: