Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedOctober 16, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Applauds Passage of California Digital Citizenship Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association congratulates California lawmakers for the passage of a bill that will incorporate digital citizenship and media literacy education into K-12 curricula throughout the state. CCIA previously wrote to the California State Senate Committee on Education to urge the passage of the bill, noting that child safety and privacy online could be bolstered by education that empowers young internet users with the skills needed to engage safely and appropriately online. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports tech policy that promotes online privacy and safety through digital literacy education and its members have been implementing design features and tools to help promote online protections for younger users. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA applauds California lawmakers for taking action to incorporate media and digital literacy into the curriculum for K-12 students, as this education provides a vital resource for children and young adults, helping them understand how to consume media and navigate online spaces in a responsible manner. Such educational efforts can work in tandem with industry settings and tools designed to help promote safety online.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

State Legislatures Introduce Over 200 Content Moderation Bills This Session

October 18, 2023
Washington – State legislatures introduced over 200 pieces of legislation regulating online speech this session, according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which unveiled i...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA UK’s Response To CMA’s Announcement On Cloud Competition

October 17, 2023
London – The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced the framework for its investigation of the cloud infrastructure services market, following an earlier Ofcom referral. The...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy
  • Tax

CCIA Submits Comments on Massachusetts Digital Literacy, Privacy, and Consumer Data Tax Proposals

October 10, 2023
Washington – CCIA submitted written comments to the Massachusetts state legislature on each of three legislative proposals regarding digital literacy (H. 560), privacy (H. 1873), and consumer data t...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

Revised Product Liability Rules Adopted by European Parliament Committees

October 9, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – The lead Committees of the European Parliament adopted their position on the revision of the EU Directive on the liability for defective products today. The Computer & Com...
Read more