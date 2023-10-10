CCIA Submits Comments on Massachusetts Digital Literacy, Privacy, and Consumer Data Tax Proposals

Washington – CCIA submitted written comments to the Massachusetts state legislature on each of three legislative proposals regarding digital literacy (H. 560), privacy (H. 1873), and consumer data taxes (S. 1892) in the state.

CCIA wrote in support of H. 560, a proposal to incorporate the topic of media and digital literacy into the public school curriculum, while opposing H. 1873, a bill that would place restrictions on the collection and use of data by employers in the workplace, the implementation of employee monitoring systems, and the use of automated decision making systems in the workplace.

CCIA also submitted comments in opposition to S. 1892, a bill that would establish a tax on businesses who collect data on Massachusetts residents.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports tech policy that empowers internet users with digital literacy skills and protects consumer data, but urges Massachusetts lawmakers to consider unintended consequences, impacts to small businesses and the economy, and constitutional concerns with H. 1873 and S. 1892.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA applauds Massachusetts lawmakers for taking action to incorporate media and digital literacy into the curriculum for K-12 students, as this education provides a vital resource for children and young adults, helping them understand how to consume media and navigate online spaces in a proper manner.”

“Algorithmically-informed decision-making is complex. CCIA urges Massachusetts lawmakers to pause in legislating on AI until sufficient study is conducted to ensure that regulations strike the correct balance to avoid stifling the use of technology when organizations are looking to use AI technology as an essential tool to help their businesses.”