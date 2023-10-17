CCIA UK’s Response To CMA’s Announcement On Cloud Competition

London – The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced the framework for its investigation of the cloud infrastructure services market, following an earlier Ofcom referral.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is a not for profit international tech trade association, which has multiple members competing vigorously in the cloud sector.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Director and head of CCIA’s London office Matthew Sinclair:

“The cloud sector is working for its British customers, giving UK companies large and small access to the best digital tools and infrastructure. The CMA has announced welcome scrutiny where restrictive software licensing is locking in customers who deserve more choice.”