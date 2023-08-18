CCIA Offers Comments to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on OTT Regulation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding its consultation paper on “Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services.”

TRAI is seeking input on whether changes are needed to the existing regulatory framework for OTT services in India and detailing options to extend regulations to a broader range of digital and communications services. CCIA comments discuss why the notion of specialized OTT regulatory frameworks are flawed, and how the proposals to craft new mechanisms for government officials to block specific services are not only technically infeasible, but pose significant threats to internet freedom.

This follows a broader initiative by the Government of India to overhaul its digital governance frameworks. CCIA filed comments with TRAI earlier this year on similar themes of regulatory convergence, and also provided comments with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022.

