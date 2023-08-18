Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedAugust 18, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Offers Comments to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on OTT Regulation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding its consultation paper on “Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services.”

TRAI is seeking input on whether changes are needed to the existing regulatory framework for OTT services in India and detailing  options to extend regulations to a broader range of digital and communications services. CCIA comments discuss why the notion of specialized OTT regulatory frameworks are flawed, and how the proposals to craft new mechanisms for government officials to block specific services are not only technically infeasible, but pose significant threats to internet freedom.

This follows a broader initiative by the Government of India to overhaul its digital governance frameworks. CCIA filed comments with TRAI earlier this year on similar themes of regulatory convergence, and also provided comments with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“In the midst of the expected rapidly changing policy landscape for digital services in India, it is inappropriate for TRAI to pursue a specified regulatory framework for over-the-top services. Governance of this broad range of internet-enabled services can be addressed without introducing a new and confusing jurisdiction framework that would likely duplicate existing measures. Further, the discussions on potential tools to block certain services at the behest of government entities with little oversight poses serious concerns to internet freedom, privacy, and security in India.”

  • Competition

CCIA Offers Recommendations On Japan’s Mobile Ecosystem Report

August 18, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association responded to the Japan Digital Markets Competition Headquarters’ (DMCH) request for comments on its Evaluation of Competition in...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Statement As Solicitor General Asks SCOTUS To Review Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

August 14, 2023
Washington - The U.S. Solicitor General has responded to a Supreme Court request to weigh in on the Texas and Florida social media laws, stating that these statutes require Supreme Court review. The C...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Comments to USTR on Advancing Inclusive, Worked-Centered Trade Policy

August 11, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided comments for  the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding its request for comments on approaches ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Brief To Block Montana’s TikTok Ban

August 10, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association, which does not count TikTok as a member, has filed a “friend of the court” brief in a lawsuit challenging Montana state law SB ...
Read more