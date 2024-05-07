CCIA Submits Comments Responding to ANATEL Consultation on Connectivity Investment

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments (translation here) in response to Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) consultation regarding investment into connectivity infrastructure.

In the comments, CCIA highlights the symbiotic relationship between content and application providers and internet service providers that power the global internet ecosystem and detailed the harms that would materialize if Brazil were to impose mandatory network usage fees. CCIA submitted a report by Analysys Mason, which the CCIA Research Center commissioned, detailing the potential damage of compulsory network usage fees on the cloud market in Brazil alongside responses to ANATEL’s questions.

CCIA previously filed in ANATEL’s 2023 consultation on similar issues related to network usage fees.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: