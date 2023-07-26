Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 26, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Offers Comments In Brazil ANATEL Proceeding on Network Investment 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input (translation here) in response to Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) consultation regarding the regulation of internet-enable content and Added Value Services (AVS). The consultation sought comment on, inter alia, whether specific obligations should be imposed on large users of telecommunications networks as a means to fund the build out and maintenance of the network, traditionally funded through end-user subscriptions.

In the comments, CCIA highlights how establishing a network remuneration model for telecommunications providers that was funded by AVS providers would raise a variety of concerns and would subsequently harm the internet ecosystem. CCIA has opposed this idea of mandatory payments from online services providers to internet service providers for traffic, sometimes referred to as “network usage fees”, in various markets, including the European Union and South Korea.

CCIA has advocated for tech trade issues and tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“The internet ecosystem relies on the well-functioning, symbiotic relationship between online services providers and internet service providers, both of whose interests are aligned in delivering cost-effective, quality services to end-users. Online service providers’ investments in the efficient delivery of traffic through construction and maintenance of submarine cables, caching and the use of content delivery networks, and tailoring services based on network capacity and device type are all critical pieces to the development of a healthy online landscape. As ANATEL surveys the digital marketplace along with other global regulators, policymakers should uphold the market-based system of negotiation and delivery that has resulted in the growth of the thriving global internet.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Opposes Digital Service Bills KOSA & CTOPPA, Asks For Federal Privacy Law Instead

July 26, 2023
Washington – Ahead of a Senate Commerce Committee vote Thursday, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Committee Chair Sen. Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Ranking Member Se...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology
  • Innovation Policy

CCIA Statement on Senate AI Oversight Hearing

July 25, 2023
Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law held a hearing Tuesday on artificial intelligence oversight to discuss best principles for AI regulation. Subcommit...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Statement In Response To Newly Proposed Merger Guidelines

July 19, 2023
Washington –  The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have released new proposed merger guidelines that reflect the agencies’ increased scrutiny to further limit mergers and ac...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Files Comments On Proposed UK Regulation Regarding Competition in Digital Markets

July 18, 2023
Washington – As the UK Parliament considers its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill, the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today recommending that UK ...
Read more