CCIA Offers Comments In Brazil ANATEL Proceeding on Network Investment 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input (translation here) in response to Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) consultation regarding the regulation of internet-enable content and Added Value Services (AVS). The consultation sought comment on, inter alia, whether specific obligations should be imposed on large users of telecommunications networks as a means to fund the build out and maintenance of the network, traditionally funded through end-user subscriptions.

In the comments, CCIA highlights how establishing a network remuneration model for telecommunications providers that was funded by AVS providers would raise a variety of concerns and would subsequently harm the internet ecosystem. CCIA has opposed this idea of mandatory payments from online services providers to internet service providers for traffic, sometimes referred to as “network usage fees”, in various markets, including the European Union and South Korea.

