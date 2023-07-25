CCIA Statement on Senate AI Oversight Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law held a hearing Tuesday on artificial intelligence oversight to discuss best principles for AI regulation. Subcommittee Chair Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) sought information from witnesses on ways to mitigate potential risks of AI technology while Ranking Member Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned experts on ways to ensure that AI technology works to the benefit of all Americans.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association recently published a whitepaper outlining the basics of AI technology and recommending best practices for any new AI regulations. The whitepaper also suggested that the government avoid creating a single agency tasked with regulating AI and instead include AI experts within existing agencies to help ensure informed regulatory decisions.
CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Josh Landau:
“CCIA appreciates Sen. Blumenthal’s recognition of the need for Congress to protect innovation in AI while mitigating any potential risks of new technology. AI presents new challenges, but also presents tremendous opportunities to advance American innovation and the interests of the United States.
At the same time, because AI will impact many different sectors of the American economy, a single regulatory agency will lack the expertise to address the various issues AI may create. Instead, existing agencies should seek to incorporate AI expertise as they regulate AI within their own areas of authority.”