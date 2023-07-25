Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 25, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement on Senate AI Oversight Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law held a hearing Tuesday on artificial intelligence oversight to discuss best principles for AI regulation. Subcommittee Chair Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) sought information from witnesses on ways to mitigate potential risks of AI technology while Ranking Member Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned experts on ways to ensure that AI technology works to the benefit of all Americans. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association recently published a whitepaper outlining the basics of AI technology and recommending best practices for any new AI regulations. The whitepaper also suggested that the government avoid creating a single agency tasked with regulating AI and instead include AI experts within existing agencies to help ensure informed regulatory decisions. 

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Josh Landau:

“CCIA appreciates Sen. Blumenthal’s recognition of the need for Congress to protect innovation in AI while mitigating any potential risks of new technology. AI presents new challenges, but also presents tremendous opportunities to advance American innovation and the interests of the United States.

At the same time, because AI will impact many different sectors of the American economy, a single regulatory agency will lack the expertise to address the various issues AI may create.  Instead, existing agencies should seek to incorporate AI expertise as they regulate AI within their own areas of authority.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Opposes Digital Service Bills KOSA & CTOPPA, Asks For Federal Privacy Law Instead

July 26, 2023
Washington – Ahead of a Senate Commerce Committee vote Thursday, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Committee Chair Sen. Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Ranking Member Se...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Comments In Brazil ANATEL Proceeding on Network Investment 

July 26, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input (translation here) in response to Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) consultation regarding the...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Statement In Response To Newly Proposed Merger Guidelines

July 19, 2023
Washington –  The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have released new proposed merger guidelines that reflect the agencies’ increased scrutiny to further limit mergers and ac...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Files Comments On Proposed UK Regulation Regarding Competition in Digital Markets

July 18, 2023
Washington – As the UK Parliament considers its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill, the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today recommending that UK ...
Read more