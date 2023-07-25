CCIA Statement on Senate AI Oversight Hearing

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law held a hearing Tuesday on artificial intelligence oversight to discuss best principles for AI regulation. Subcommittee Chair Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) sought information from witnesses on ways to mitigate potential risks of AI technology while Ranking Member Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned experts on ways to ensure that AI technology works to the benefit of all Americans.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association recently published a whitepaper outlining the basics of AI technology and recommending best practices for any new AI regulations. The whitepaper also suggested that the government avoid creating a single agency tasked with regulating AI and instead include AI experts within existing agencies to help ensure informed regulatory decisions.

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Josh Landau: