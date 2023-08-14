CCIA Statement As Solicitor General Asks SCOTUS To Review Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

Washington – The U.S. Solicitor General has responded to a Supreme Court request to weigh in on the Texas and Florida social media laws, stating that these statutes require Supreme Court review. The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice are challenging these laws under the First Amendment, which prohibits government interference with free speech, and have obtained court orders preventing them from becoming effective.

The Supreme Court soon will deliberate on whether to hear the cases. The brief filed by Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar agrees these laws restricting social media companies’ ability to moderate content indeed raise First Amendment issues worthy of Supreme Court oversight.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material is appropriate for their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: