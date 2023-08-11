CCIA Offers Comments to USTR on Advancing Inclusive, Worked-Centered Trade Policy

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided comments for the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding its request for comments on approaches to “Advancing Inclusive, Worker-Centered Trade Policy”.
USTR sought input on how trade and investment policy may be designed to expand the benefits of trade as part of the Biden Administration’s Trade Agenda. CCIA’s comments offer observations on how workers benefit from digitally-enabled services, empowered by strong trade rules. CCIA has advocated for digital trade issues and tech policy that advances innovation for over 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief Economist and Director of the CCIA Research Center Trevor Wagener:
“A worker-centered trade and investment policy is one that seeks to pursue a policy of abundance for all—a supply-side liberalism that combines fiscal policies with general trade liberalization that maximizes the U.S. productive potential. This also includes pursuit of strong digital trade rules that strengthen American exports and prevent trade partners from targeting U.S. firms and their workers with discriminatory regulations and non-tariff barriers to trade. If trade policy ignores such goals, it will fail to secure a key source of sustainable, long-term wage growth for American workers.”