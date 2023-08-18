Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedAugust 18, 2023

CCIA Offers Recommendations On Japan’s Mobile Ecosystem Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association responded to the Japan Digital Markets Competition Headquarters’ (DMCH) request for comments on its Evaluation of Competition in the Mobile Ecosystem report. CCIA’s comments underscore the need for a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of digital platforms’ business models to better evaluate any possible competition concerns.  

CCIA offered recommendations including on a key provision involving data sharing: “CCIA encourages data portability where necessary to increase ‘market contestability’ issues such as barriers to entry and expansion, multi-homing, and switching, to help keep markets open to entry and expansion.” In addition, the comments provide suggested approaches in response to the DMCH’s proposals regarding “equal access” obligations, self-preferencing prohibition, anti-steering obligations, and procedures.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“It is worth having a clear picture on what existing regulations cover and the cost and benefits of new regulations for both consumers and competition. CCIA urges the DMCH to continue consulting with stakeholders and embrace a balanced, evidence-based regulatory approach to further promote competition and enable innovation in the marketplace.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Comments to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on OTT Regulation

August 18, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding its consultation paper on “Regulatory Mechanism f...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Statement As Solicitor General Asks SCOTUS To Review Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

August 14, 2023
Washington - The U.S. Solicitor General has responded to a Supreme Court request to weigh in on the Texas and Florida social media laws, stating that these statutes require Supreme Court review. The C...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Comments to USTR on Advancing Inclusive, Worked-Centered Trade Policy

August 11, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided comments for  the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding its request for comments on approaches ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Brief To Block Montana’s TikTok Ban

August 10, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association, which does not count TikTok as a member, has filed a “friend of the court” brief in a lawsuit challenging Montana state law SB ...
Read more