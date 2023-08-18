CCIA Offers Recommendations On Japan’s Mobile Ecosystem Report

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association responded to the Japan Digital Markets Competition Headquarters’ (DMCH) request for comments on its Evaluation of Competition in the Mobile Ecosystem report. CCIA’s comments underscore the need for a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of digital platforms’ business models to better evaluate any possible competition concerns.

CCIA offered recommendations including on a key provision involving data sharing: “CCIA encourages data portability where necessary to increase ‘market contestability’ issues such as barriers to entry and expansion, multi-homing, and switching, to help keep markets open to entry and expansion.” In addition, the comments provide suggested approaches in response to the DMCH’s proposals regarding “equal access” obligations, self-preferencing prohibition, anti-steering obligations, and procedures.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona: