CCIA Again Asks Supreme Court To Review Texas, Florida Social Media Laws

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with its co-plaintiff NetChoice, filed supplemental briefs today asking the Supreme Court to review the Texas and Florida social media laws that, as multiple lower courts have found, violate the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court had postponed a decision on granting the cases while awaiting a recommendation from the U.S. Solicitor General, who recently agreed that these laws forcing private companies to carry content are unconstitutional.

Additional information on NetChoice & CCIA v. Moody can be found here, and additional information on NetChoice & CCIA v. Paxton can be found here.

Today’s filings summarize the Solicitor General’s agreement that the cases’ central question “is exceptionally important and warrants the Court’s review” and explain how the laws’ “disclosure provisions that were designed to enforce restrictions on editorial discretion that the United States recognizes are incompatible with the First Amendment.”

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material to display and offer to their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: