Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedMay 16, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement On Senate Judiciary Committee’s Oversight Hearing On AI

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Committee heard from Artificial Intelligence experts Tuesday on where the technology is heading and any risks that should be managed. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sought information on how AI can help promote open societies, democracy and open markets.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ore., expressed concerns about the ability of AI to spread disinformation and create fake photos and audio and what should be done to ensure that it doesn’t undermine democracy.

Sen. Jon Ossof, D-Ga., emphasized the need to clearly define artificial intelligence and the scope of regulated activities in any new regulations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman provided examples of requests refused by the AI chatbot ChatGPT4 including those regarding violent content, content encouraging self-harm, and adult content.

Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on AI and intellectual property.

The following can be attributed to Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Josh Landau:

“AI is a transformative technology with huge benefits and real concerns. Responsible AI will help improve productivity and improve users’ experiences online. We would encourage policymakers to adopt a technology-neutral approach, examine where existing laws already apply to AI technology and ensure that we use existing frameworks ahead of creating additional layers of bureaucracy that could impede both oversight and progress as companies compete to offer new digital services and technologies.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Submits Comments, Testifies Against Harmful Nevada Biometric Privacy Bill

May 17, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments and will testify Wednesday before the Nevada Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor in opposition to ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Appreciates Wyoming’s Efforts to Protect User Data Privacy, Encourages Clear Roadmap for Compliance

May 16, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written testimony and will testify before Wyoming’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital I...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Tax

CCIA Statement Opposing Massachusetts Data Tax

May 16, 2023
Washington – Massachusetts is considering a data tax that raises constitutional issues at hearing Tuesday. The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments and will ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Internet Governance
  • Telecom

EU Network Fees Lack Justification and Would Harm Europeans, New Paper Warns

May 16, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Introducing network usage fees to subsidise EU telecom operators would have disastrous consequences for European consumers and the EU digital economy as a whole, the tech industr...
Read more