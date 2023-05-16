CCIA Statement On Senate Judiciary Committee’s Oversight Hearing On AI

Washington – The Senate Judiciary Committee heard from Artificial Intelligence experts Tuesday on where the technology is heading and any risks that should be managed. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sought information on how AI can help promote open societies, democracy and open markets.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ore., expressed concerns about the ability of AI to spread disinformation and create fake photos and audio and what should be done to ensure that it doesn’t undermine democracy.

Sen. Jon Ossof, D-Ga., emphasized the need to clearly define artificial intelligence and the scope of regulated activities in any new regulations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman provided examples of requests refused by the AI chatbot ChatGPT4 including those regarding violent content, content encouraging self-harm, and adult content.

Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on AI and intellectual property.

