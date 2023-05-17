CCIA Submits Comments, Testifies Against Harmful Nevada Biometric Privacy Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments and will testify Wednesday before the Nevada Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor in opposition to SB 370, a health and biometric data privacy bill that raises concerns about overly broad definitions and need for additional clarity to inform business compliance efforts.

In written comments, CCIA expressed concern with the bill’s similarity to Illinois’ 2008 Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), which has had detrimental impacts on businesses, done little to benefit consumers, and resulted in an alarming number of settlements that have primarily served trial lawyers. CCIA recommends that definitions be clear, interoperable, and more narrowly-tailored. Further clarity is needed for businesses to adequately understand requirements for biometric data collection in order to comply with law.

CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses with regulatory clarity in its absence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: