CCIA to testify at House AI hearing Wednesday

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association will testify at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property on Wednesday. At the hearing, CCIA senior counsel for innovation policy Joshua Landau will outline for the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet various issues that could arise with AI-generated intellectual property. He also will emphasize that a key reason for existing intellectual property protections is to incentivize the production and sharing of creative works — and AI inherently does not need the same incentives as humans.

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation for more than 50 years and published a whitepaper last year on AI policy recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Counsel for Innovation Policy Joshua Landau:

“AI will undoubtedly become a part of the ordinary process of invention and creation. But it is essential that we ensure it remains an adjunct to human creativity, not a replacement for it. Our current statutory law, the work conducted by the Copyright Office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the decisions handed down in our courts all provide the correct balance between scope for human creativity and innovation and protection for intellectual works.