GDPR Enforcement: Industry Calls For Balanced European Parliament Position

Brussels, BELGIUM – Ahead of the European Parliament Plenary vote on the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) procedural rules, a coalition of six industry associations are calling for the European Parliament to adopt a practical approach.

Following concerns repeatedly voiced by industry on the LIBE Committee report, and with the European Parliament voting on a negotiating mandate, Members of the European Parliament should avoid undermining basic GDPR principles such as the One-Stop-Shop and overcomplicating cross-border data protection investigations.

As the joint letter issued today makes clear, the balance of public interests in the European Commission’s original proposal should be upheld. Any further amendments need to complement existing rules and be proportionate in order to make enforcement more effective and provide clarity to both businesses and consumers.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Policy Manager, Claudia Canelles Quaroni: