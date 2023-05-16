CCIA Appreciates Wyoming’s Efforts to Protect User Data Privacy, Encourages Clear Roadmap for Compliance

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written testimony and will testify before Wyoming’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology Tuesday. The hearing will consider a new data privacy bill outline slated for formal legislative consideration in 2024.

CCIA encourages lawmakers to adopt clear, interoperable definitions, apply a risk-based approach to privacy protections, and provide a clear and reasonable roadmap for compliance . CCIA also suggests that investing enforcement authority with the state attorney general and providing a cure period would be beneficial to consumers and businesses alike.

Like many state bills of its kind, Wyoming’s privacy bill seeks to provide users with personal data collection consent mechanisms, transparency requirements regarding personal data collection and use, and a list of personal data rights.

CCIA supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and understands that state lawmakers are acting to protect residents in their states and provide businesses regulatory clarity in its absence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: