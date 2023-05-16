CCIA Statement Opposing Massachusetts Data Tax

Washington – Massachusetts is considering a data tax that raises constitutional issues at hearing Tuesday. The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments and will testify against S. 1896, citing constitutional, feasibility, and economic concerns.

The bill would lay the groundwork for collecting taxes from services that gather online data and is unclear whether companies should count those visiting the state or track Massachusetts residents from wherever they are logging in.

CCIA has opposed legislative proposals that would impose taxes on digital services without a local presence and has a pending federal legal challenge to Maryland’s digital tax.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: