CCIA Files Comments at Two Agencies on CHIPS Implementation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments today with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Internal Revenue Service in their parallel rulemakings to implement the provisions of the CHIPS Act of 2022 that focus on the U.S. semiconductor industry.

NIST and the IRS have been charged with different aspects of implementing the CHIPS Act, and have asked stakeholders to weigh in on two sets of proposed rules: the CHIPS Incentive Program and the CHIPS Tax Credit.

In its comments, CCIA supports creating “one, jointly staffed, fully empowered interagency tribunal to review and redress potentially improper uses of CHIPS Act benefits” as “an extremely efficient and consistent way to ensure compliance.”

CCIA had previously supported passage of the CHIPS Act as a tool to help supply U.S. industries – from auto manufacturing to tech products – with microchips and to make the U.S. more competitive with China.

