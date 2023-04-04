CSA: Industry Associations Suggest Improvements to EU Regulation in Joint Statement

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) alongside eight European industry associations – ACT, CISPE Cloud, DOT Europe, eco, EuroISPA, FiCom, ISPA Austria, and ITI – published a joint statement on the proposed EU Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) Regulation today.

In the statement, the signatories call on the European Commission to improve the Regulation laying down rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse, also suggesting various amendments to key elements of the proposal.

The associations, active in the internet industry, are strongly committed to protecting children online and support the Commission’s overarching goal of making the digital space safe for everyone, and children in particular.

However, in order to reach the objectives the Regulation is set to achieve in an effective and timely manner, the signatories believe that certain measures would need to be amended.

To that end, the joint statement puts forward key recommendations with regard to six crucial aspects of the CSA proposal. Those are:

Narrowing of the scope and definitions

Risk assessment, mitigation and reporting

Inclusion of voluntary measures

Use of detection, removal and blocking orders

Importance of safeguarding encryption

Role of the EU Centre

The full statement is available here.