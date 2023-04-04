PublishedApril 4, 2023 reading-tablet

CSA: Industry Associations Suggest Improvements to EU Regulation in Joint Statement

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) alongside eight European industry associations – ACT, CISPE Cloud, DOT Europe, eco, EuroISPA, FiCom, ISPA Austria, and ITI – published a joint statement on the proposed EU Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) Regulation today.

In the statement, the signatories call on the European Commission to improve the Regulation laying down rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse, also suggesting various amendments to key elements of the proposal.

The associations, active in the internet industry, are strongly committed to protecting children online and support the Commission’s overarching goal of making the digital space safe for everyone, and children in particular.

However, in order to reach the objectives the Regulation is set to achieve in an effective and timely manner, the signatories believe that certain measures would need to be amended.

To that end, the joint statement puts forward key recommendations with regard to six crucial aspects of the CSA proposal. Those are:

  • Narrowing of the scope and definitions
  • Risk assessment, mitigation and reporting
  • Inclusion of voluntary measures
  • Use of detection, removal and blocking orders
  • Importance of safeguarding encryption
  • Role of the EU Centre

The full statement is available here.

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Testifies Against Florida “Technology Transparency” Bill

April 4, 2023
Washington – Florida’s Senate will consider legislation this week that could cost businesses using free or low cost digital services and also make it more difficult to reach people with fundraisin...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Comments on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Regulatory Convergence

April 3, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided over the weekend input with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding its consultation paper on “Regul...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Files Comments On Consultation To Reform The Canadian Competition Act

April 3, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments in response to a consultation by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to reform the Canadi...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Competition
  • European Union

CCIA Asks European Court of Justice To Preserve Existing Legal Tests in Response to Appeal

April 3, 2023
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) submitted its response to Google’s appeal in Case C-738/22 P, which asked the European Court of Justic...
Read more