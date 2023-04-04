CCIA Testifies Against Florida “Technology Transparency” Bill

Washington – Florida’s Senate will consider legislation this week that could cost businesses using free or low cost digital services and also make it more difficult to reach people with fundraising requests or ads due to algorithm restrictions.

Khara Boender, State Policy Director for the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments to members of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism and will testify Tuesday against SB 262.

The Florida proposal could harm consumers’ ability to benefit from certain online tools and services and raises questions regarding constitutionality and potential conflicts with federal law.. CCIA’s comments outlined several broad definitions that warrant further clarification, while also noting that the bill appears to exempt certain entities that may put Floridians’ data at higher risk. CCIA encouraged lawmakers to consider the impacts the bill would have on Floridians’ access to free services.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: