PublishedApril 4, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Testifies Against Florida “Technology Transparency” Bill

Washington – Florida’s Senate will consider legislation this week that could cost businesses using free or low cost digital services and also make it more difficult to reach people with fundraising requests or ads due to algorithm restrictions.

Khara Boender, State Policy Director for the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written comments to members of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism and will testify Tuesday against SB 262.  

The Florida proposal could harm consumers’ ability to benefit from certain online tools and services and raises questions regarding constitutionality and potential conflicts with federal law.. CCIA’s comments outlined several broad definitions that warrant further clarification, while also noting that the bill appears to exempt certain entities that may put Floridians’ data at higher risk. CCIA encouraged lawmakers to consider the impacts the bill would have on Floridians’ access to  free services.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“As Florida lawmakers consider legislation regarding digital services, CCIA cautions against proposals that do not balance the complex nature of digital service providers with the concerns and rights of consumers. Provisions within the current proposal raise serious concerns, including imposing overly burdensome requirements and penalties on businesses that may restrict digital services available to Florida consumers and stifle innovative advancements. These restrictions would also put an unnecessary and disproportionate strain on small businesses in particular, making their advertising and fundraising efforts less effective when it comes to reaching key audiences. This legislation risks turning free services into paid subscriptions and disconnecting Florida businesses from beneficial advertising that they rely on to reach local audiences.”

