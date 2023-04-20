CCIA Joins Industry Statement Calling For Implementing Framework to Support Cross-Border Data Flows

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 34 other trade associations in releasing a statement in support of the work by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to foster and facilitate cross-border data flows.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced the idea of “data free flow with trust (DFFT)” at the 2019 G20 meeting to describe a framework that would enhance the free flow of data between borders by promoting trustworthy security and privacy standards. As the G7 Digital and Technology Ministers prepare to meet in Japan on April 29-30, participants are discussing proposals to implement cross-border data policy goals in a more concrete manner.

The industry statement offers recommendations for this work, including promoting and strengthening cross-border data interoperability mechanisms and supporting the work of the OECD in articulating principles that discipline democratic governmental access to data held by the private sector. CCIA is also supportive of establishing an institutional forum for cooperation on digital governance and DFFT as proposed by Japan that will allow for better harmonization and interoperability of privacy and security frameworks.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including the free flow of data internationally, for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to Jonathan McHale, Vice President of Digital Trade: