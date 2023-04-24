PublishedApril 24, 2023 reading-tablet

Nine Organizations Send Letter Opposing Florida Digital Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

Washington – Florida senators are scheduled to hear testimony Monday on legislation that would make it more difficult for businesses and nonprofits to reach local audiences with lower cost ad campaigns. Nine organizations representing automotive, health care, payment card, retail, technology, telecom industries and various Florida Hispanic-owned businesses have signed a letter to lawmakers saying that while they support protecting consumer privacy, they oppose current legislation, SB 262.

The letter notes that SB 262 “would fall short in providing consumers with meaningful privacy protections” and restrict advertising practices that dramatically reduce costs through automation that allow businesses to reach local Florida consumers at lower costs than other forms of advertising. The letter says digital advertising is an increasingly popular option for smaller and local businesses, and cites a study that showed that small businesses saw savings of nearly $163 billion, annually, by using online ads. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“There are more effective ways for lawmakers to reach the goal of more transparency about online ads without negatively impacting the method many smaller local businesses and nonprofit organizations rely on to reach key audiences. Free and lower cost services are available to consumers because of current online ad mechanisms and those would be at risk too with this particular legislative approach. We would look forward to working with lawmakers on legislation to achieve their goals with less collateral damage.”

reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Trade

CCIA Response To Push For US Commerce, Trade Officials To Stand Down

April 24, 2023
The following is in response to the latest pressure U.S. economic officials are under to essentially stand down on a key aspect of their roles—standing up for U.S. economic interests abroad. A lett...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Testifies Against Minnesota Bill Restricting Teens Access To Online Communities, Asks For Compliance Clarifications On Other Proposals

April 24, 2023
Washington – Minnesota is advancing legislation that would require online sites to collect additional personal data, including verifying users age and geolocation to comply with a slate of proposals...
Read more

CCIA Joins Industry Statement Calling For Implementing Framework to Support Cross-Border Data Flows

April 20, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 34 other trade associations in releasing a statement in support of the work by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to fos...
Read more

CCIA Files Comments On FTC Rulemaking Proposal On Non-Competes

April 19, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban non-compete clauses for workers. CCIA agrees with t...
Read more