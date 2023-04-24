Nine Organizations Send Letter Opposing Florida Digital Legislation Ahead Of Hearing

Washington – Florida senators are scheduled to hear testimony Monday on legislation that would make it more difficult for businesses and nonprofits to reach local audiences with lower cost ad campaigns. Nine organizations representing automotive, health care, payment card, retail, technology, telecom industries and various Florida Hispanic-owned businesses have signed a letter to lawmakers saying that while they support protecting consumer privacy, they oppose current legislation, SB 262.

The letter notes that SB 262 “would fall short in providing consumers with meaningful privacy protections” and restrict advertising practices that dramatically reduce costs through automation that allow businesses to reach local Florida consumers at lower costs than other forms of advertising. The letter says digital advertising is an increasingly popular option for smaller and local businesses, and cites a study that showed that small businesses saw savings of nearly $163 billion, annually, by using online ads.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: