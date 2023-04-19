PublishedApril 19, 2023

CCIA Files Comments On FTC Rulemaking Proposal On Non-Competes

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban non-compete clauses for workers. CCIA agrees with the importance of curbing employment-related anti-competitive practices, but has concerns with the authority the FTC is citing to issue a blanket ban on non-compete contracts.  

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“While there are questions about whether this achieves the goal of more competition for talented workers, the initial matter is whether Congress has delegated to the FTC this authority.  Non-compete clauses may be an appropriate subject for policy attention, but the FTC simply is not empowered to regulate employment practices nationwide.”

CCIA Joins Industry Statement Calling For Implementing Framework to Support Cross-Border Data Flows

April 20, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has joined 34 other trade associations in releasing a statement in support of the work by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to fos...
Read more
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

CCIA Research Center Analysis Finds German Internet Policy Wastes $22.25 Million & Over 50 Years of User Time Annually

April 19, 2023
Washington – A new analysis published by the CCIA Research Center finds that Germany’s Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), which mandates user-generated content removal on social media sites, is ine...
Read more

House E&C Hearing Reflects Agreement On FTC Core Mission, Frustration Over Recent Activities, Staff Exits

April 18, 2023
Washington – A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee heard testimony from the Federal Trade Commissioners during a hearing on the agency’s budget today. Subcommittee Chairman Gus Bilirakis, R- Fl...
Read more

CCIA Submits Comments To NTIA On National Spectrum Strategy

April 17, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments  with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in response to a request for how to best ...
Read more