CCIA Files Comments On FTC Rulemaking Proposal On Non-Competes

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban non-compete clauses for workers. CCIA agrees with the importance of curbing employment-related anti-competitive practices, but has concerns with the authority the FTC is citing to issue a blanket ban on non-compete contracts.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for over 50 years.

