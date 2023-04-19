CCIA Files Comments On FTC Rulemaking Proposal On Non-Competes

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban non-compete clauses for workers. CCIA agrees with the importance of curbing employment-related anti-competitive practices, but has concerns with the authority the FTC is citing to issue a blanket ban on non-compete contracts.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for over 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:
“While there are questions about whether this achieves the goal of more competition for talented workers, the initial matter is whether Congress has delegated to the FTC this authority. Non-compete clauses may be an appropriate subject for policy attention, but the FTC simply is not empowered to regulate employment practices nationwide.”