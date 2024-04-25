CCIA Applauds FCC Vote to Restore Net Neutrality

Washington – The Federal Communications Commission has voted in favor of restoring baseline Open Internet protections for broadband internet access service. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the rules last year to protect consumers’ broadband internet traffic from blocking, throttling, paid prioritization, and unreasonable conduct.

CCIA filed comments and letters with the FCC supporting Open Internet rules, and joined other associations years ago in a court brief explaining how the FCC erred in repealing the 2015 Open Internet Order. CCIA has advocated for these types of protections since 2009.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce: