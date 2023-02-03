CCIA Submits Comments On Colorado Privacy Rules

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered further testimony and comments this week in response to the Colorado Department of Law request for input on implementing the Colorado Privacy Act. CCIA asked regulators for further clarity on language and compliance requirements.

CCIA has advocated for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for 50 years and supports baseline federal privacy legislation to ensure consistent protection for users across the country.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: