PublishedFebruary 3, 2023

CCIA Submits Comments On Colorado Privacy Rules

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered further testimony and comments this week in response to the Colorado Department of Law request for input on implementing the Colorado Privacy Act. CCIA asked regulators for further clarity on language and compliance requirements.

CCIA has advocated for policies that enable a competitive U.S. tech industry for 50 years and supports baseline federal privacy legislation to ensure consistent protection for users across the country.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“We appreciate Colorado’s efforts to protect consumer data and privacy and commend the Department for the several opportunities for stakeholder input. Our testimony and comments are seeking clarity on legal definitions and obligations so companies can better comply with the Colorado Privacy Act.”

  • Press Releases

CCIA Submits PTO Comments on Examination Improvements, Eligibility for Attorneys

February 2, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week on three different issues. CCIA submitted responses to question...
Read more
  • Press Releases
  • EU

Political Advertising: EU Parliament Vote Still Leaves Much Unclear About New Rules

February 2, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Moments ago, the European Parliament adopted its position on the proposed new EU rules for the transparency and targeting of political advertising (TTPA). Together with the Counc...
Read more
  • Press Releases

CCIA Statement On Court Allowing Meta’s Acquisition Of VR Fitness App

February 1, 2023
Washington –  A U.S. District Judge in San Diego has approved Meta’s proposed acquisition of a virtual reality fitness app, Within Unlimited, according to various news reports. The Federal Trade ...
Read more